PPP's delegation to participate in APC convened by prime minister: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that a delegation of PPP will participate in the All Parties’ Conference (APC) convened by the prime minister.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Quetta along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

“We want complete eradication of terrorism from this country and we’ll put our viewpoint in the APC,” said the PPP chairman.

The prime minister has convened the APC over ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam’ to bring consensus among all the stakeholders.

“All the parties would get a chance to share their viewpoint in the APC,” said the former foreign minister.

Earlier, addressing the press conference, Bilawal said that the PPP is making sincere efforts to bring improvement in the health system of Balochistan.

“We are trying to give relief to the people of Balochistan in very limited resources. The Rescue 1122 service would be launched soon in the province,” he said.

According to Bilawal, PPP did remarkable work in the health sector of Sindh and the same model would also be replicated in Balochistan.

“We are planning to establish NICVD and the Gambat Institute of Liver Transplant in Balochistan,” said Bilawal.

He added that the PPP earlier had strong reservations over the federal budget but the government has ensured to address their concerns.