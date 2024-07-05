PSO assures continuous fuel supply amid nationwide strike

Following the nationwide strike call by the Petroleum Dealers Association, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has announced that the supply of petroleum products will be ensured across the country.

PSO has confirmed that its supply chain is fully operational, guaranteeing that petrol pumps will remain stocked despite the strike.

“Continuous supply of petrol at pumps is being ensured,” stated a PSO spokesperson.

PSO reiterated its readiness to serve the public. “PSO is always ready to serve the people,” the spokesperson added.

As a national company, PSO is committed to maintaining uninterrupted service and meeting the fuel needs of the country during the strike period.

Earlier in the day, the talks between the government delegation and the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association ended in a stalemate as the association persisted in the country-wide strike on Friday.

After the strike call from the All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, the government held talks with them but sources said that deadlock persists between both sides.

The All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has not withdrawn its strike call.

The strike will not be observed in Islamabad due to the death of the vice president of the Petroleum Dealers Association Punjab but dealers will shut down all petrol pumps across the country except in the capital city.

The All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association said that petrol pumps across the country will be closed from 6 am on Friday.