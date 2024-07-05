Punjab govt seeks ban on social media during Muharram

The Punjab government has recommended to the federal interior secretary to ban from 6th to 11th Muharram to control spread of hate material and misinformation to avoid sectarian violence.

It is learnt that the Punjab government has decided to tighten security arrangements along with suspending the during Muharram.

According to sources, the provincial government had decided “extraordinary” measures to suspend internet and mobile jamming for Ashura after receiving information of “across border elements attempts” to disrupt peace in the country.

On the other hand, the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) and the Punjab Home Department said that shutting down internet would cause problems for the general public, while most misinformation and hate material was disseminated through apps, which could be used even when internet services remain suspended.

However, the provincial Home Department wrote a letter to the interior ministry’s secretary after a meeting recommending suspension of “social media applications Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter), TikTok, etc. across the province from Muharram 6 to 11 to control hate material, misinformation and to avoid sectarian violence”.

Sources said that the Punjab government had initially planned suspension of days of Ashura –Muharram 9 and 10. However, the information from intelligence agencies forced it to go for more stringent measures to maintain law and order during the holy month.

The final decision of the ban will be taken by the federal government.