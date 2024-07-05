Punjab teams to be selected thru open trials for National Games

LAHORE - The open trials will be conducted in all divisions of the province to select Punjab teams for participation in 35th National Games scheduled to be staged at Karachi. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. The key meeting was convened to review the preparations of 35th National Games. Besides this, several important decisions were also taken in the meeting. Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhter, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Ata ur Rehman, Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti and other officials attended the important meeting. Addressing the meeting, Pervez Iqbal said that the Punjab teams in different games will be selected purely on merit and in this regard no negligence will be tolerated. “Different selection committees will also be constituted for holding transparent trials in all divisions of the province,” he added. He informed that the players, who will be selected for National Games, will be given scholarships from Sports Endowment Fund. “Sports Board Punjab will also organize camps for the top-level training of Punjab athletes under the supervision of qualified coaches and trainers,” he elaborated.