Rain in Islamabad triggers flood alert

Web Desk
10:00 PM | July 05, 2024
National

A high alert has been issued due to the start of monsoon rains in the federal capital, in anticipation of possible floods.

The district administration has issued alert around the streams and imposed a ban while rescue teams have been ordered to be alert for quick response in the slums.

The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner has ordered the assistant commissioners to monitor the concerned areas. The ACs were told to reach the spot immediately.

The Islamabad DC said CDA, MCI staff would also be on 24-hour alert and ensure attendance in the field while the relevant team would be responsible in case of water accumulation.

On the other hand, heavy rains have lessened the heat and humidity intensity, making the federal capital weather pleasant.

