Residents protest power load-shedding in Ekkaghund

Mohmand - Scores of local residents and shopkeepers of Ekkaghund bazaar gathered Thursday to protest against excessive power load-shedding, blocking the main Peshawar-Bajaur Road for all vehicular traffic for an hour.

The protest rally, led by President of Mohmand Seyasi Itehad (MSI) Jangriz Khan Mohmand, ANP President Malik Saifullah, and Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Asad Khan, saw local traders and shopkeepers shutting down their businesses and blocking the main Peshawar-Bajaur Highway. Addressing the protesters, Jangriz Khan Mohmand said that the duration of load-shedding by TESCO across the district has exceeded 20 hours, severely affecting businesses and causing a shortage of drinking water in many areas.

The protestors warned that if the duration of load-shedding is not reduced within three days and the FIRs against traders are not withdrawn, they would launch a protest movement across the district.

The Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) cut power supply to the district headquarters Ghalanai and Chanda bazaar of Halimzai tehsil four months ago. Ali Askar, XEN Operation Northern Division of TESCO, stated that they are providing only three hours of power supply at subsidized rates to domestic users and have started an anti-theft and recovery campaign against commercial consumers using subsidized power.

TESCO has requested 143 FIRs, of which 51 were lodged, including 11 in Ekkaghund bazaar against shopkeepers using domestic power supply instead of commercial. Askar said TESCO set up three express power feeders, including in Ekkaghund, Ghalanai, and Khar-Bajaur, to light local markets and attract customers. However, resistance from Ghalanai and Chanda bazaars led to increased load-shedding in these areas.

Askar also mentioned that shopkeepers illegally reconnect power at night after disconnection, prompting legal action. Local tribesmen and shopkeepers demanded that WAPDA reduce excessive and unscheduled power outages in the area.