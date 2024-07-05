Seminar organized on countering terrorism in Balochistan

Peshawar - A seminar on “Prevention and Countering Terrorism in Balochistan, Pakistan” was jointly organised by Peace, Development, Research, and Education (PDRE) and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the National Anthem of Pakistan. Ms. Fiza Batool, a BS student and the stage secretary, introduced the seminar’s topic and presented video clips of terrorist attacks on the Karachi Stock Exchange and Gwadar Port.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Wadood, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at BUITEMS, discussed “Terrorism Trends in Balochistan: Changing Dynamics and New Challenges.” He explained the devastation caused by terrorism in Balochistan since the start of the 21st century and highlighted its impact on daily life and human resource development. Dr. Wadood provided historical context, examined past waves of violence, and discussed the ethnic dimensions of terrorism.

He used statistical data to support his arguments and highlighted opportunities for Balochistan in the CPEC mega project. He concluded by offering solutions to address ongoing violence and terrorism in the region.

Dr. Siraj Bashir, Director of Research at the Balochistan Think Tank Network, emphasized peacebuilding in Balochistan and the importance of youth engagement in countering terrorism. He called for addressing the genuine socio-economic issues faced by the people of Balochistan and providing opportunities for young people to reduce reliance on feudalism. Dr. Bashir advocated for a curriculum that emphasizes logical and critical thinking over rote learning.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice-Chancellor (retired) of the University of Peshawar and Director of PDRE, thanked Prof. Khalid Hafeez, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS, and Prof. Abdul Wadood for organising the seminar. He discussed the prevention and countering of terrorism in Balochistan and noted the significant regional changes since NATO’s occupation of Afghanistan in 2001.

Dr. Anwar highlighted China’s emergence as a global economic power and the impact of NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He criticized India’s efforts to block Pakistan’s development projects, particularly in Balochistan, and stressed the importance of regional economic connectivity projects like CASA 1000, TAP, BRI, and CPEC.

Other speakers also addressed the event. The seminar concluded with a discussion on the need for continued efforts to maintain peace and promote development in Balochistan.