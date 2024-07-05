Friday, July 05, 2024
Seven of a family die in Haripur accident

APP
July 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Seven people of the same family were killed, and ten others sustained critical injuries when a van carrying them fell into a deep ravine in Haripur in the early hours of Thursday.

The family was traveling from the Swabi Meera area to Islamabad airport when the vehicle plunged into a gorge while navigating a sharp turn. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital. Rescue sources reported that many of the injured were in critical condition.

Local sources attributed the high rate of fatal traffic accidents in the area to poor road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.

