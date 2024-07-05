Sialkot DC reviews performance of officers

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain ordered the price control magistrates and officers to strictly monitor prices of daily use items, facilities in hospitals and sanitation in urban and rural areas.

The instructions were issued by the deputy commissioner while addressing performance review meeting of the government departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza Kazmi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, district heads of various departments were also present while assistant commissioners Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial participated through video link.

DC Zulqarnain directed that full attention should be paid to beautification of roads, including Kashmir Road, and encroachments would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said the environment department should ensure implementation of government directives to prevent the use of plastic bags.

He directed that the agriculture department should conduct a campaign to create an awareness about farmer-friendly initiatives of the Punjab government.

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial achieves FBR target

The Collectorate of Customs Sambrial (Sialkot) has achieved the revenue target, set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), for financial year 2023-24.

According to a press release, issued by Deputy Collector Javeria Shahid, the annual target set by the Government of Pakistan for the Collectorate of Customs Sambrial for financial year 2023-24 has been achieved with the efforts of the officers and staff.

Under the supervision of Collector Customs Saima Aftab, Additional Collector Customs Liaquat Ranjha, Deputy Collector Javaria Shahid, Chief Accounts Officer Amara Farooq, Assistant Collector Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Collector Amir Hamza and Assistant Collector Humayun Mukhtar worked together with their staff and the result was received in the form of achieving the target. According to the press release, when the financial year ended on June 30, 2024, the set target was achieved.

The special interest of the senior officers of the Government of Pakistan Customs in achieving the annual targets, as well as the efforts of the business community cannot be ignored, which proved to be helpful and supportive in achieving the target.

Anti-Smuggling Organisation, Recovery Branch, Bank Guarantee Branch, DTRE, Export Facilitation Branch and Auction Branch played prominent role in the target set by the collectorate. Apart from this, Rs852.369 million were recovered due to administrative measures, while a total of Rs1,356.250 million were collected as Customs Duty and other revenue in the financial year.

According to the press release, dealing with endless concerns, problems and difficulties in an efficient manner, the officers and staffs with their hard work and attention focused towards the achievement of the set target and achieved success.

The officers and employees, who played a prominent role in achieving the target were also honoured with certificates by the Collector of Customs and it was reiterated that the government duties will be performed with similar dedication in the future.