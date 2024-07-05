UAF invites applications for 50 short courses

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 50 short courses to provide training and improving professional skill. A UAF spokesperson said here on Thursday that the applications were invited for short course of Spoken English, Computer Short Course, Drawing Course (female), Stitching and Dyeing (female), One Health Certificate, Use and Maintenance of Farm Machinery, Poultry Feeding Course, Livestock Feeding Course, Animal Breeding and Genetics for Professional Groups, Poultry Health, Sheep Husbandry Course, Dairy Husbandry Course, Practical Poultry Management, Clinical Biochemistry, Skill Development in High Efficiency CAD/CAM Tools, Agro-Forestry as a Business, Forest Nursery Establishment, Pest Management, Mushroom Cultivation (male), Advance Mali Course, Kitchen gardening and Floriculture, Fruit and Vegetable Preservation (ladies), Lab Technician, Methods for Seed Testing, Community Development, Population Welfare, Farm Irrigation Management, Tubewell Machine Course, Farm Forestry for Field Officers, Lab Assistant, Bee Keeping, Plant Protection, Mushroom Cultivation (female), Water Quality for Agriculture, Crop Management on Problem Soils, Fruit and Vegetable Culture, Fruit and Vegetable Preservation (male), Home Baking (ladies), Taxidermy of Birds, Crop Diseases and Their Control, Fruit Diseases and their Control, Planting Geometry of Major Crops, Allopathy for Major Crops, Remedial Measures for Saline and Alkaline Soil, Saline-Sodic Soils Problem and Management, Nutrition for School Children, Home Baking (male), Veterinary First Aid, Horticultural Nurseries and Lab Attendant. The course fee was very nominal. However, admission will be granted on “first come, first get” basis and more information in this regard can be obtained from Professional Training and Skill Development (PTSD) Centre UAF, he added.