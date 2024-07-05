Utility Stores employees arrested for demanding extortion from their officer

In a shocking incident, two staff members of Utility Stores in Sukkur were arrested by police for demanding extortion money from their officer.

According to details, four people including three Utility Stores staff members demanded Rs4 mln ransom from their Zonal Manager Qaiser Saeed via Katcha dacoits.

Moazzam Ali, Izhar Ali and Liaquat Ali, the staff member of Utility Stores, have been booked at the Abad police station in Sukkur on the charges of demanding extortion money from their zonal in-charge through Katcha dacoits.

Two employees have been arrested by the police, who are currently on physical remand, while police raiding for the arrest of another staff member of Utility Stores and a dacoit.

Katcha dacoits have become a serious issue in Sindh, as kidnapping for ransom, witnessed a surge in the recent past.

Back in May, the police recovered the minor boy kidnapped by the Katcha area dacoits (riverine area robbers) after 26 days.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) claimed to have recovered the six-year-old boy, named Ayaz Pathan after an alleged encounter with the Katcha area dacoits.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Katcha area dacoits recently released disturbing footage showing the abducted innocent kid chained to a tree.