Yasmin Rashid demands judiciary to take notice against oppression on PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former provincial minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has demanded the judiciary to take notice of oppression against the PTI party.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid handed a letter to journalists outside the anti-terrorism court, demanding notice of the courts against injustice to PTI.

She asserted that democracy was being strangled and people were being silenced.

She added that the public's affection and support for Imran Khan would not be suppressed by cruelty and the tyranny would destroy Pakistan.

The PTI leader commended the determination and courage of party leaders, saying, there was no example of the oppression found in the history that PTI workers faced.

Yasmin Rashid acclaimed the victory in the February 8 polls, saying, the public made it clear in the election that Imran Khan was their leader.

The PTI leader stressed, Imran Khan was their leader and would stand behind him for real freedom.

She criticised the incumbent government elected by forged Form-47 for suppressing dissent and democracy.

She insisted that every political party would face the consequences of democracy suppression and would pay the price.

Peaceful protest was the beauty of democracy and it shouldn’t be hindered, she added.

She criticised the government for the newly passed budget, stating, the government was forcing people to accept an IMF-directed budget.

She also demanded the government to return the PTI’s mandate stolen in the Feb 8 polls so the legitimate government (PTI) could run the country as the public hadn’t accepted the government of Form-47.