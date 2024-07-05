I am writing to express my strong support for increased funding and development of youth and sports programs in our community. These programs are essential for the well-being and development of our young people, offering them valuable opportunities to learn new skills, build character, and stay physically active.

Participation in sports and recreational activities provides numerous benefits. It helps children and teenagers develop teamwork, discipline, and leadership skills. Moreover, it promotes physical health, reducing the risk of obesity and related health issues. In an age where screen time is at an all-time high, having accessible and engaging sports programs is more important than ever.

However, many of our local sports facilities are underfunded and in need of repair. Coaches and program organizers often work with limited resources, struggling to provide high-quality experiences for our youth. By investing in these programs, we can ensure that all children, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to participate and benefit from these activities.

Additionally, well-funded youth sports programs can help keep young people engaged and out of trouble. They provide a positive outlet for energy and can be a crucial part of community-building efforts, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among participants.

I urge our local government and community leaders to prioritize funding for youth and sports programs. Let’s work together to create a supportive environment where our young people can thrive both on and off the field.

ANAS KHAN,

Karachi.