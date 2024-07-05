Youth summit held at UET Abbottabad

Abbottabad - The third edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit was held Thursday at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Abbottabad, marking significant success.

The one-day event drew over 3,500 attendees from diverse backgrounds, aiming to empower youth in technology and IT, which is crucial in the present time. The event showcased insightful sessions with leaders from various fields, nurturing young minds to excel in today’s world and provided exciting networking opportunities with tech giants.

The summit was inaugurated by Talal Saleem, District Youth Officer (DYO) Abbottabad, who emphasized the critical role of technology in today’s world and its significance. He also highlighted the importance of empowering the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised Metrix Pakistan’s efforts in supporting these initiatives. The summit featured speakers like Ammad Ali, founder & CEO of Ranking Grow, Qaisar Khan Tanoli of Dilijents Systems, and Ubaid, CEO of Giga Developers, among others.

The event featured over 30 exhibitors, food stalls, and an idea pad competition, making it the largest youth summit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of attendance. Exhibitors showcased innovative projects and products, ranging from technology and entrepreneurship to art and design. The idea pad competition saw young innovators pitching their ideas to a panel of judges, with winners receiving prizes and recognition. The event also included interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions on technology, entrepreneurship, and personal development.

Hassan Nisar, founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the organization’s commitment to developing the ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including projects on climate change, women empowerment, and innovation. “We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response from the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our aim is to provide a platform for young people to explore their potential and contribute to the growth of the province,” he added.

The summit concluded with a commitment to continue supporting the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promoting their empowerment. Metrix Pakistan and the Directorate of Youth Affairs reiterated their dedication to developing the ecosystem in the province.

The success of the event was a testament to the collaborative efforts of Metrix Pakistan and the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demonstrating the potential of the youth in the region and the importance of providing them with opportunities to grow and develop.