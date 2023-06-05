1700-year-old statue of Pan uncovered in Türkiye’s Istanbul  

ISTANBUL - An ancient statue of the Greek god Pan was discovered in urban Istanbul, the mayor of the mega Turkish city announced Sunday. A marble statue of Pan dating back to the Roman era was unearthed at the Byzantine church of St. Polyeuctus located in the Sarachane Archeology Park, Ekrem Imamoglu said on social media, adding the artifact was believed to be 1700-year-old. In Greek mythology, the half-man, half-goat Pan was the god of the wild, shepherds, and rustic music and also served as a symbol of fertility. In April, another Roman-era statue was excavated in the archeological park in downtown Istanbul which is currently open to the public.