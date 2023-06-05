Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

1700-year-old statue of Pan uncovered in Türkiye’s Istanbul  

Agencies
June 05, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISTANBUL - An ancient statue of the Greek god Pan was discovered in urban Istanbul, the mayor of the mega Turkish city announced Sunday. A marble statue of Pan dating back to the Roman era was unearthed at the Byzantine church of St. Polyeuctus located in the Sarachane Archeology Park, Ekrem Imamoglu said on social media, adding the artifact was believed to be 1700-year-old. In Greek mythology, the half-man, half-goat Pan was the god of the wild, shepherds, and rustic music and also served as a symbol of fertility. In April, another Roman-era statue was excavated in the archeological park in downtown Istanbul which is currently open to the public.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023