2 army men martyred fighting terrorists in NW

Our Staff Reporter
June 05, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -    Two terrorists were gunned down an exchange of fire took place between the troops of Pakistan Army and terrorists in North Waziristan district yesterday. According to a statement issued by the ISPR here, the exchange of fire took place between the own troops and terrorists in North Waziristan District on June 3. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ lo­cation and two terrorists were sent to hell, while in­juring another two. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, it said. 

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas (age 38 years, resident of Khu­shab District) and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din (age 23 years, Resident of Dera Ismail Khan District) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. 

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

