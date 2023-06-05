65 outlaws held; arms recovered

DIR LOWER - Adenzai Circle Police in a crackdown against anti-social elements on Sunday, nabbed 65 including 16 criminals and 49 other suspects besides recovering arms, ammunition, and drugs from their possession. Giving a detailed briefing to the media men, DPO Lower Dir Tariq Iqbal and DSP Adenzai Circle Muhammad Akbar Shinwari with a strong Police contingent conducted a grand operation by arresting 16 criminals wanted in different crimes. He said during the operation 49 other suspects were also arrested and the investigation continued to check their criminal record. He disclosed that overall, they have arrested 1346 suspects also involved in drug trafficking and arms smuggling. DPO said, “The Police have recovered 256 grams of ice and the accused has been arrested besides recovering seven Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 12 shotguns, 80 pistols, 109 chargers, 1020 cartridges, 03 daggers.