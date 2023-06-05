All set to start Inter (Part-I) Exams 2023 from today

FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has completed all arrangements to conduct the Annual Examinations of Intermediate (Part-I) 2023 in the division here from Monday (today).

According to Controller Examinations BISE Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, 103,178 students were ex­pected to participate in the Inter (Part-I) Exams 2023. Hence the education board had established 366 examination centres across the division includ­ing districts of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that 224 examination centres were set up in Faisalabad, 60 in Jhang, 28 in Chiniot and 54 cen­tres had been set up in Toba Tek Singh.

He said that roll numbers slips had been dis­patched to private students at their given postal ad­dresses whereas the regular candidates should get the same from their respective educational institu­tions. However, the roll slips were also available on the board website and the students were advised to download their slips from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk and use it in examination centres without any hesitation.

FAISALABAD VARSITY DONATES BOOKS TO AGRI VARSITY PESHAWAR

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Sun­day donated books on various topics including ag­riculture to the University of Agriculture Peshawar.

The books were handed over to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht and Librarian Haji Rahim Dad.

Dr Jahan Bakht thanked the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Faisalabad and said, “Reading books is a useful hobby, it does not let you get bored.”