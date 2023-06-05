Asad Qaiser says he stands with party, is in contact with Imran Khan

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Monday clarified that he was standing with the party and is currently in contact with Chairman Imran Khan.

The former National Assembly speaker made these remarks upon his arrival at an Islamabad court to attend a hearing of a case related to vandalism outside the judicial complex in the federal capital.

Qaiser’s status was unclear with confusion around whether he has quit the party or not after former PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Pervez Khattak announced quitting party positions in a joint presser during which the former speaker was also seated but remained silent. Khattak cited May 9 mayhem as the reason behind his decision.

A number of PTI leaders have quit the party, condemning the violence that took place that day during which government and military installations were also attacked by the enraged supporters.

Addressing the press conference in Islamabad, the former defence minister said it was difficult for him to continue serving as the party’s KP chapter president amid the prevailing political crisis.

Khattak had said he would announce the future course of action after consulting his friends and party colleagues.

When asked about his current status today, Asad Qaiser said: “I am with Tehreek-e-Insaf and in touch with chairman PTI.”

Another journalist questioned him asking whether Jahangir Tareen — who is currently forming a new political party mostly comprising PTI defectors — contacted him or not, the PTI leader responded, saying, “no contact with Jahangir Tareen.”

Qasier insisted that he is with PTI when pressed about Fawad Chauhdry's claim. The former information minister and party spokesperson had claimed that he had contacted Qaiser and other party leaders.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s former general secretary Asad Umar said Tareen had not reached out to him, but added that Fawad maintained regular contact.