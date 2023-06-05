Asad Umar denies Jahangir Tareen contacted him

PTI's former General Secretary Asad Umar has said that Jahangir Tareen did not contact him.

In an informal chat with journalists in the district courts here on Monday, Asad denies any contact with Tareen when a journalist asked him whether he would join Tareen’s party.

Asad said ‘no’ when another reporter asked him whether Tareen contacted him. “Jahangir Tareen has not contacted me,” he added.

Asad said that that he has been visiting courts since his release from prison around a week ago. He acknowledged that Fawad Chaudhry was in touch with him.

When asked about the “agenda” of his former fellow party man Faisal Vawda, Asad told the journalist it would be better if the question was put to him (Vawda).

A few days ago, Asad Umar had said that staying with or leaving the party does not make any difference to its vote bank.

Speaking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Umar said, " You know that the PTI's vote belongs to Imran Khan".

Asad Umar on May 24 announced his resignation from party leadership positions, including secretary general and member of the core committee.

Addressing a presser, he said it was not possible for him to continue after May 9 events. "What happened on May 9 was not only condemnable but a point to ponder," he added. The most dangerous thing was, he said, attacks on security installations.

“I endorse Khan saying that we would have seen Pakistan destroying like Syria and Iraq, had there been no army,” he added.