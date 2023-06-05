Atta Tarar claims Elahi enjoying support of superior judiciary

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been enjoying the support of superior judiciary.

He claimed that enough evidence was present against Mr Elahi but his cases were not being heard properly because of the support he was enjoying in the superior judiciary.

The SAPM stressed that miscreants involved in May 9 mayhem deserved to be given severe punishment as the law and justice should take its course.

At a presser in Islamabad, he reiterated that May 9 would be remembered as a 'black day' when security installations were attacked.

Talking about Dr Yasmin Rashid’s case, Tarar said the court gave relief to her with a point that her name was not mentioned in the FIR and the matter was disposed of hurriedly because as per the forensic lab report, she was present at the site of the attack.

“The whole case is decided with just one hearing as even those involved in the May 9 riots are given protection,” said Mr Tarar.