Balochistan govt to impart technical skills to 2700 youth in 18 trades

QUETTA - Balochistan government has plan to initi­ate vocational training programme to im­part technical skills to 2700 youth in more than 18 trades in a short period of three years in order to produce quality techni­cal human resource. Talking to media, an official said, the provincial government has given the approval to initiate the pro­gramme on a public-private partnership to impart technical skills among youth to get good employment opportunities under CPEC projects and also tap jobs in global labor markets. The training programme would be started from the August this year to train the youth in different field of technology which help them to get better job opportunities,” he added. The govern­ment is also working to strengthen the technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfil the current day’s requirements. Under the programme, youths across the province would be se­lected under the district quota to impart technical education, he added. “It is time to promote technical education and encour­age youth to acquire technical skills,” he said and stressed strengthening the basic structure of technical centres that would play a pivotal role in the sustainability and development of the province.