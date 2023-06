ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday extended his warm congratulations to Hakan Fidan on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Turkiye. In a tweet, the Foreign Minister ex­pressed his desire to work close­ly with his Turkish counterpart in taking the Pak-Turkiye stra­tegic partnership to ever great­er heights. Hakan Fidan, the former head of the Turkish Na­tional Intelligence Organization, was earlier appointed as the country’s new foreign minister.