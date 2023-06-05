Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of two minor brothers found at home

Staff Reporter
June 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The police found bodies of two minor children from a house in Millat Park area, here on Sunday. The police said the bodies of five-year-old Irtaza and three-year-old Raheel were found inside a box used for flour storage. An FIR against un­identified suspects was lodged on a complaint, filed by the father of the deceased brothers. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody and later removed them to the dead house for postmortem. During the preliminary inves­tigation, the police suspect that the children hid in the flour canister while playing and died due to suffocation due to the lid being closed. According to the police, the children’s mother was not present at home on the day of the incident.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023