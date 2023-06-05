Bodies of two minor brothers found at home

LAHORE - The police found bodies of two minor children from a house in Millat Park area, here on Sunday. The police said the bodies of five-year-old Irtaza and three-year-old Raheel were found inside a box used for flour storage. An FIR against un­identified suspects was lodged on a complaint, filed by the father of the deceased brothers. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody and later removed them to the dead house for postmortem. During the preliminary inves­tigation, the police suspect that the children hid in the flour canister while playing and died due to suffocation due to the lid being closed. According to the police, the children’s mother was not present at home on the day of the incident.