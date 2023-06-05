CCPO team emerges victorious, wins by 6 wickets

LAHORE - A T20 cricket match was played on be­tween the teams of CCPO Lahore Eleven and Commissioner Lahore Eleven at the LCCA Ground. After a tough competition, the CCPO team emerged victorious, win­ning the match by 6 wickets. During the game, Muhammad Muzamil from CCPO Eleven played an outstanding inning, scoring 85 runs, while Muhammad Haris showcased his excellent batting skills with a score of 49 runs. CCPO Bilal Siddique Ka­myana demonstrated his bowling prowess by taking two wickets. At the end of the match, the CCPO and Commissioner talked to the media, emphasising that sports in­stil teamwork, spirit and endurance in in­dividuals. Bilal Siddique Kamyana further stated that both teams displayed excellent sportsmanship during the friendly match. Such healthy competitions will continue to be organized in the future, he added.