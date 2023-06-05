CCPO team emerges victorious, wins by 6 wickets

LAHORE - A T20 cricket match was played on between the teams of CCPO Lahore Eleven and Commissioner Lahore Eleven at the LCCA Ground. After a tough competition, the CCPO team emerged victorious, winning the match by 6 wickets. During the game, Muhammad Muzamil from CCPO Eleven played an outstanding inning, scoring 85 runs, while Muhammad Haris showcased his excellent batting skills with a score of 49 runs. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana demonstrated his bowling prowess by taking two wickets. At the end of the match, the CCPO and Commissioner talked to the media, emphasising that sports instil teamwork, spirit and endurance in individuals. Bilal Siddique Kamyana further stated that both teams displayed excellent sportsmanship during the friendly match. Such healthy competitions will continue to be organized in the future, he added.