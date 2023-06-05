Central Hospital Karachi will be constructed at a cost of Rs4 billion: Nasir Shah

KARACHI-Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Central Hospital Karachi will be constructed at a cost of Rs400 crore for the citizens at Federal B Area Water Pump with the support of Sindh Government.

He added that on the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh Government is taking measures on an emergency basis for the construction and development of the city of Karachi and providing basic rights to the citizens. He said these words while laying the foundation stone of Central Hospital Karachi the other day. He was accompanied by Senator Waqar Mehdi, Minister of Labor and Human Resources Saeed Ghani, Secretary LG Najam Ahmad Shah, Director General of KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, senior leader of PPP Dr. Asim, Chief Minister Sindh Coordinator Shehzad Memon, President District Central PPP Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary District Central Dil Muhammad, political leader Najmi Alam and MC-KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain. Minister said that health facilities will be provided in the Central Hospital under the supervision of Pakistan Medical Association. Central Hospital Karachi will consist of 6 floors and a basement including four towers. In Central Hospital, a trauma center, general hospital, cardiology ward, emergency, gynae, children’s emergency medical facilities will be provided to citizens on the basis of modern style, while community center and nursing school will be established in Central Hospital. He said that the initial phase-I will be completed on priority basis and construction is estimated to cost Rs.100 crore. Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that Central Hospital Karachi will be built in a short time with the support of the Sindh government to provide medical facilities to the citizens by ending the encroachment on the KDA land established on the water pump. Due to full cooperation and support of the Government of Sindh, KDA once again not only financially stable, but Minister LG Syed Nasir Shah played a key role in turning the direction towards development. Dr Qazi Wasiq, Dr. Ghafoor, Dr. Sonia Naqvi, Dr. Faisal Sajjad, Member Finance KDA Muhammad Kashif Khan, Secretary KDA Khalid Zafar Hashmi, Director IT Shamsul Haque Siddiqui, Director Recovery Raza Qaim Khani, Director State And Enforcement Shakeel Siddiqui, Director Co-Ordination and Implementation Muhammad Arshad, People’s Labor Union Chief Muhammad Ashraf, political leaders and other officers were present.