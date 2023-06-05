Centre to build underground gas storage in Sindh

Federal government has decided to build an underground gas storage in Sindh, citing budget papers.

According to budget documents, proposed underground storage has been suggested in Badin district of Sindh with an overall estimated cost of 1.848 billion rupees.

“The government has allocated 150 mln rupees for the project in federal budget for FY 2023-24,” as per the budget documents.

The government has also decided to provide gas to the areas within five kilometers vicinity of gas fields. The decision has been taken in compliance to a Supreme Court ruling, according to the budget papers.

The project has an estimated cost of 869 mln rupees and Rs 100 million have been earmarked in the upcoming federal budget for the gas project.

Pakistan’s Budget for FY2023-24 would be presented on 9th of June in the National Assembly after approval of budget proposals by the federal cabinet.