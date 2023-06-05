CM directs IGP to monitor overseas’ complaints redressal

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions to the Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) to promptly redress the grievances of overseas Paki­stanis asking him to personally monitor complaint redressal system. He directed that all commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs), deputy commissioners and district police officers (DPOs) should leave no stone unturned to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis in their relevant cities. He directed the adminis­trative and police officers to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis and submit a report to the CM office every month. Mohsin Naqvi directed that over­seas Pakistanis should be kept posted regularly on the progress being made with regard to redressal of every com­plaint, adding that a time frame should be chalked out to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing abroad. He asserted that every complaint should be disposed off in a minimum span of time, adding that a slow paced traditional ac­tion on a complaint being sent by a portal, telephone or by mail would not be toler­ated. Mohsin Naqvi stated that officers concerned would monitor steps being taken to redress the grievances of over­seas Pakistanis in the CM office as well. The CM remarked that those occupying property, estate or assets of overseas Pak­istanis would be dealt with an iron hand. Overseas Pakistanis were ambassador of Pakistan in abroad and prompt redressal of their grievances was our foremost re­sponsibility, he added.

CM SEEKS REPORT OVER FINDING DEAD BODIES OF TWO BROTHERS

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow over finding dead bod­ies of two young brothers from a house at Millat Park. Mohsin Naqvi sought a re­port about the sorrowful incident from CCPO Lahore and directed to probe the sorrowful incident from every aspect and facts should be brought to light. The CM directed to investigate the incident in a scientific manner and all require­ments of justice should be fulfilled. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs.