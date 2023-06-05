Monday, June 05, 2023
CM takes notice of molestation

Our Staff Reporter
June 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi on Sunday took stern notice of a molestation incident and making video of a female student in Lodhran and sought a report from Additional IG South Punjab. He stated the ac­cused involved in the molestation inci­dent with the female student would not be able to go scot-free and would face strict punishment. He directed to take further legal action against the arrested accused and remarked that molestation incident with the female student was highly sorrowful and heart-rending. The CM emphasised that provision of justice to the female student would be ensured and all requirements of justice would be fulfilled at any cost. Meanwhile, Lodhran police arrested the accused wagon conductor Imran and further legal action was being proceeded against the accused.

Our Staff Reporter

