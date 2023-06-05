Crackdown on beggars ordered

SARGODHA - Punjab Social Welfare Deputy Director Zaiba Andleeb issued orders to launch a crackdown on beggars in the city and tehsils on Sunday.

While talking to APP here, she said that the city had been divided into two zones and teams of departments con­cerned would start a search operation on roads, markets, traffic signals and streets to detain beggars.

A large number of beggars have ar­rived here from other cities and villag­es in the wage of upcoming Eid festival.

According to the sources, traffic sig­nals at Shaheen Chowk, Club Road, Uni­versity Road, Queen’s Chowk, Khayam Chowk, Qainchi Morr, Lahore Road, Shaheenabad Road, Sillanwali Sargodha Road, Noori Gate ,Bakkar Mandi Chowk and Railway Road have been swarmed by beggars while markets and malls also seem full of beggars. Andleeb also told APP that the Social Welfare Depart­ment has made strategy to curb begging through crackdowns.

MAN CLUBS WIFE, SON TO DEATH OVER DOMESTIC DISPUTE

A man has killed his wife and his son in Dewanpur area in the jurisdiction of Bhera police, according to sources here on Sunday. Police said Sadia Bibi (26) was married to Muhammad Ejaz, son of Mirza Khan three years ago. However, the couple was not spending a happy life. They used to quarrel over different domestic issues.