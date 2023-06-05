Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Desalination plant in Gwadar to be inaugurated on June 30

Staff Reporter
June 05, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

GWADAR    -   A desalination plant estab­lished with the assistance of the Chinese government will be inaugurated on June 30 to provide clean drinking water to the masses. The plants to desalinate 1.2 mil­lion gallon of seawater per day would be functional by the end of the current month, said an official of Gwadar Development Au­thority. The project cost Rs 2 billion which had been financed by the Chinese government would provide clean drinking water for the people. He said, “The construction of the desali­nation plant at the Gwadar port is in its final stages.” He said the water supply to Gwadar would be re­solved with the operation of the plant to cater needs of the city. The official said resolving the water issue was a top priority of the civic authority and added that steps would be taken to achieve the target to en­sure the availability of safe drinking water.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023