June 05, 2023
DPO enquires after health of injured DSP

Agencies
June 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN    -    District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has inquired after the health of DSP Malik Abid Iqbal, who was injured in a recent terrorist attack, at his home. According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited the home of DSP Malik Abid Iqbal situated near Fateh- Morr and enquired after the health and the ongoing treatment of the injured police officer. Speaking on this occasion, the district police chief said the brave and courageous officers like Malik Abid Iqbal were national heroes and the pride of the police department. DSP Malik Abid Iqbal was injured when a police party was attacked by terrorists in the limits of Gomal University Police Station last month.

Agencies

