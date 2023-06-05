Dynamites win Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament

LAHORE-An unbeaten century from Sidra Nawaz and seven wickets between spinners Ghulam Fatima and Nashra Sundhu helped Dynamites beat Challengers by 132 runs and lift the trophy of Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 on Sunday at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The match saw Sidra Amin-led Dynamites pocket PKR1million as the winners’ prize money while Challengers captained by Omaima Sohail had to settle for PKR 0.5million. Batting first, Dynamites managed to score 211 for six in their 45 overs. After losing Khadija Chishti (10, 36b, 1x4) in the 10th over, player of the tournament Sidra Amin was joined by wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz and the pair added 52 runs for the second wicket.

After the departure of Sidra Amin (38, 57b, 4x4s), Sidra Nawaz kept one end intact and played shots at will. She brought her and the tournament’s first century, returning undefeated on 103 off 112 deliveries, which included 13 boundaries. For Challengers, spinner Noreen Yaqub took two wickets for 53 from nine overs.

In turn, Challengers’ batters were never allowed to settle and they kept losing wickets regularly, eventually being skittled out for 79 in 28.5 overs. Right-handed batter Javeria Khan top-scored with 28 off 53 balls, which included two fours, and was one of the only three players from her side to reach double figures. She scored 161 runs from five matches and stood second on the batting charts after Sidra Amin.

For Dynamites, the spin duo of Ghulam Fatima and Nashra Sundhu did the damage. Nashra bagged four wickets for five runs in 4.5 overs, while leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima grabbed three wickets for five runs from four overs.