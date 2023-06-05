Elections will be held on time across country, says Ghafoor Haideri

ISLAMABAD - The Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mau­lana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Sunday said that the general elections in the country will be held at their scheduled time.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are rumours about delaying elections for sometime however while commenting on current political situation, the Secretary General JUI dispelled the impression of delay in the elections. “The government is ready to announce elections as soon as its constitutional term is completed”, Maulana Abdul Gha­foor Haideri maintained.

He said government still thinks that caretaker setup will be formed as soon as the constitu­tional period of this government will be completed. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri informed further that the elections will be held si­multaneously across the country. However, he predicted that the future of PTI does not look good. He said future of PTI will be indif­ferent than the Muslim League-Q but at the same time praised the role of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and said that he maintained the existence of PML-Q but unlike Chairman PTI is not a politician. He criticised the estranged lead­ers of PTI, who are leaving the party and said that they will carry baggage wherever they will go. He said these leaders could not be loyal us if they were not loyal to their own party. He said we cannot trust those who could not stand with their leader in hard time and before taking them in the party, we will have to make a difference of good and bad amongst them. Recalling past events at the time of formulation of government in Punjab, he said if Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had believed Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he would not have had to see this day. He claimed that there was Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had convinced Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to nominate Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister.

“Had Parvez Elahi followed the formula decided by PDM, he would have been the Chief Minis­ter of Punjab till today”, Maulana Haideri said. He said after refusing PDM’s offer, joining PTI was the second big mistake of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Maulana Abdul Gha­foor Haideri said besides this the manner in which Mr. Elahi was arrested is unfortunate. He said instead of hiding from police, Parvez Elahi should have openly surrendered. He said further that PTI was neither a political party nor Chairman PTI was a politi­cian. He said his party challenged every dictator and in return JUI-F leaders and workers were impris­oned and tortured. “Chairman PTI doesn’t know the establishment more than us as we have been fighting battles with the establish­ment since the Zia era”, Mr Haideri said. He said during Musharraf era, seven cases of sedition were made against him but when Chair­man PTI was arrested, his sup­porters attacked GHQ. “Attack on national and military installations is not politics but sheer terrorism and Chairman PTI is responsible for the attack on military installa­tions”, he said. Mr Haideri alleged that Chairman PTI instructed the workers what to do on his arrest and his workers had followed the instructions of party chairman, re­garding the attacks. He demanded that Chairman PTI should be tried in military court if his speeches and actions came under purview of army act and said that he should be punished if proved guilty. He said Chairman PTI had talked about arson and civil disobedi­ence, during the sit-ins in 2014.