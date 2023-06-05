Monday, June 05, 2023
Electronics shop burgled in Alipur

Agencies
June 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH    -    Unknown thieves stole away batteries, UPS and other electronic items worth Rs two million from a shop situated at Seetpur Chowk in the premises of the City police station on Saturday night. According to police sources, unknown thieves broke into an elec­tronic shop and took away batteries, UPS and other items from the shop. The police concerned have started investigations into the incident by taking CCTV footage of the shop. On the other hand, the local trad­ers staged a protest dem­onstration against the ris­ing incidents of theft in the premises of the City police station and demanded of DPO Muzaffargarh and RPO Dera Ghazi Khan for stern action against criminals.

