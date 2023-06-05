Monday, June 05, 2023
Factory sealed for manufacturing fake pesticides, fertilizer

June 05, 2023
BUREWALA    -   The agricultural depart­ment’s team on Sunday raided at a factory, situated at Vehari-Burewala road, which involved in manu­facturing fake pesticides, fertilizer and also managed to arrest two accused. The team also directed to seal the factory on the spot. In line with special directives of the Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Syed Asif Hus­sain Shah, a special team of the agriculture department conducted a raid at Pengold factory and checked the quality of pesticides and fertilizer being manufac­tured at the factory. The team found pesticides and fertilizer as fake and ar­rested two accused in this regard. The team also re­covered an ample quantity of fake pesticides and fertil­izer, fake labels and empty bottles from the factory. Case has also been regis­tered against the factory owners, however, samples of the pesticides have been sent to laboratory for fur­ther investigations, officials sources said.

