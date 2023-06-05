Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fiscal budget 2023-24 needs to provide relief to masses: Minister

Murtaza Abbasi says govt will not accept any agreements with IMF against interests of people

Agencies
June 05, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

Abbottabad    -   Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday said that the federal government would provide sizable relief to the masses in the upcoming fiscal budget 2023-21.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Nawanshahr Abbottabad. The minister further said, “We do not accept any agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that are against the interests of the people, and we will strive to control inflation and provide relief to the masses, fiscal budget 2023- 24 would be people-friendly.”

While criticizing PTI he said that they had ruined the country.

“In the last seventy-three years, the actions of the PTI leaders of Hazara are the real enemy of the region as the establishment of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) faced the most.”

Insinuating Inundations

Murtaza Abbasi said that the funds for the projects related to the Sui gas pipeline in the region which had been approved and work had started, were stopped by the elected representatives of the PTI, proving their narrow- mindedness.

He said that the PTI leadership stopped these projects and proved their enmity with the masses but the PML-N government would once again provide funds to complete these projects and facilitate the people of district Abbottabad.

“In challenging financial conditions, when it requires three billion rupees to bring the projects of the gas pipeline to the position of 2018, I have also revived the funds for most of the projects in Galiyat and Tanawal,” the minister added.

On the demand of the residents of Galiyat Colony, the Federal Minister announced funds for the strengthening of sewerage lines and water supply and sanitation issues to be resolved in coordination with the relevant departments.

Taliban In Oslo

In the gathering former Minister for Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Labor Leader Jamil Akhtar Tanoli, Shaukat Haroon Khan Jadoon along with local leaders of the PML-N and workers were present.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023