Four suspects involved in SHO’s murder arrested

Staff Reporter
June 05, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Sahabpur Police on Sun­day arrested four sus­pects involved in the SHO Adilpur murder. At least four people have been ar­rested by police allegedly involved in the killing of SHO Adil Pur, SP Police Sa­jjad Haider Tarin said. SHO Adilpur Mir Muhammad Khosa was gunned down by unknown men on May 25. Addressing a press conference, SP Sajjad Tarin said two pistols and a Ka­lashnikov were recovered from the possession of the accused. “A number of cases have been regis­tered against the accused in several police stations of Sindh Balochistan,” SP said adding that the ac­cused were hiding for a long time. A case has been registered against the ac­cused and further probe is underway.

Staff Reporter

