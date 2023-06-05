Govt raises foreign exchange component of PSDP to Rs100b

ISLAMABAD - The government has en­hanced the foreign ex­change component of the PSDP 2023-24 to Rs100 billion, 79 percent higher than the initial proposed allocation, taking the to­tal share of foreign aid in the national development outlay to Rs 668 billion or 25 percent.

In the ongoing Fiscal Year 2022-23, the utiliza­tion of foreign aid till May 2023 was Rs 136 billion, which is around 30 per­cent of the utilized funds of Rs456 billion and 19.34 percent of the total autho­rization of Rs 703 billion.

To cover the additional Rs 250 billion, included in the Public Sector De­velopment Programme (PSDP 2023-24) on the directive of the Prime Minister, the government has enhanced the FEC component of develop­ment budget by 79 per­cent, official source told The Nation yesterday.

The decision to enhance the share of FEC in PSDP will in­crease the contri­bution of foreign aid in the nation­al development outlay of Rs 2658 billion, for FY 2023-24 to Rs 668 billion or approxi­mately 25 per.

The share of the FEC of the PSDP has been in­creased by Rs 44 bil­lion to Rs 100 billion, the source said. Initially, it was proposed that the PSDP 2023-24 the indic­ative budget ceiling (IBC) will be Rs700 billion and the share of the FEC will be Rs 56 billion. However, on the very last moment Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Fi­nance Division to enhance the PSDP allocation to Rs 950 billion from the early allowed Rs 700 billion.

Additionally Rs 150 bil­lion will be allocated in the development budget for Viability Gap Fund­ing of the Public Private Partnership projects, taking the total volume to Rs 1100 billion. With the increase in the vol­ume of PSDP allocation, the share of FEC also en­hanced to Rs 100 bil­lion or over 10 percent of the PSDP allocations, the source said.

In the ongoing fiscal year the initial share of the FEC was 8.25 percent. The PSDP allocation in the ongoing FY 2022-23 was Rs 727 billion, which includes the FEC of Rs 60 billion and rupee compo­nent was Rs 667 billion. However, the total utili­zation of FEC has reached to over Rs 136 billion till May, higher than the orig­inal allocation of Rs 60 billion, which is almost 30 percent of the total utilization of Rs 456 bil­lion till May 2023. During July 2022 to May 2023, an amount of Rs 64 billion re-appropriated by Minis­tries/ Divisions whereas TSGs amounting to about Rs75 billion were rec­ommended to important projects/ programmes within the approved size of PSDP 2022-23. An amount of Rs 12 billion was diverted from PSDP 2022-23 to Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics (PBS) during CFY to conduct 7th Population and Housing Census as per approval by the Federal Cabinet.