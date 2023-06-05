Monday, June 05, 2023
Govt to announce business-friendly budget: Ishaq Dar

June 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mu­hammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the gov­ernment would announce a pro-investment, people welfare-oriented, and business-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Talking to a private news channel, he said this year the gov­ernment will provide as much relief to the pub­lic as possible. He said the present government was introducing long-term policies aimed at sustainable economic growth in the country and achieving the economic targets. The government is focusing on providing relief to the people and businesses, he said, adding, we have to take the country forward, adding, we will try our best to make a budget according to the wishes of people and without putting more burden on the business community. Finance Minister further criticized that those who were announcing dates for default that there was no chance of Pakistan defaulting, adding, there were serious challenges the coun­try had been facing, however, the incumbent government had rescued it from default. While criticizing the opposition party (PTI), he said that party leadership should be a well-wisher of the country instead of damaging the state insti­tutions and reputation of the nation, adding, we need to work collectively for the welfare of the country. Replying to a query, he replied that we are aware that our traders need to be given more incentives in the budget and we are working on different long-term proposals to lift this sector and put the country on the right path.

