Monday, June 05, 2023
Gwadar Port sends 20,000 tons of DAP fertilizer to Afghanistan

INP
June 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  A private sector consignment of 20,000 tons of DAP fertilizer has been sent from Gwadar port to Afghanistan.

This batch of DA P fertilizer was imported from Australia under the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement by KB Fertilizer and Agven Pvt Ltd, enterprises operating in Gwadar Free Zone (South).

An official from COPHC told Gwadar Pro that the DA P fertilizer has been executed by Shipping service provider (Makran Trader) and Ship clearing agent.

“Both of them are local companies. This means Gwadar port is providing business opportunities to the locals on a large scale,” he added.

DA P is used in various industrial processes, such as metal finishing. It also improves crop yield besides the development and growth of flowering plants or leafy plants.

In 2022, Gwadar port processed a private sector consignment of 8,000 tons of DAP fertilizers and transported it via road to Afghanistan, marking the first Afghanistan- bound fertilizer shipment.

INP

