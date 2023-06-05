Monday, June 05, 2023
Gymkhana Club project to be completed in record period  

June 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has said that the Potohar enclosure at Gymkhana Club Rawalpindi would be completed in a record period. 

Potohar enclosure and 38 guest rooms were being built with the support of the citizens and business community of Rawalpindi, he said, adding the total cost of the project would be Rs 550 million. 

A library, food halls, coffee shop, grand cinema, table tennis lounge, snooker room and children’s fun zone would be constructed in the enclosure, the commissioner informed. 

It would also have a conference room, salons, an admin wing and laundry, he added. 

Chatha informed that a four-storey Potohar enclosure with modern entertainment and sports facilities would be constructed at a cost of Rs 256.64 million while under the Gymkhana Club project, 38 guest rooms and other facilities would be provided at a cost of Rs 250 million.

Potohar enclosure which was started on March 25 this year would be completed by November 2023, he stressed. He informed that it would be the fifth Gymkhana Club project during his service which was being completed with the help and financial support of the business community, adding, “such projects should also be constructed in other parts of the province on a self-help basis”.

