Hina starts Europe tour to explain HR situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is sending Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar as a special envoy to important EU countries from today to dispel the impression created about human rights situation in Pakistan and facts about the use of Army Act against those involved in worst May 9 incidents.
Hina Rabbani Khar would undertake official visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium from 5th to 13th June. She will hold meetings at the ministerial level to discuss political engagement and cooperation in development, trade and climate change. She will also meet lawmakers and local entrepreneurs.
In Belgium, which houses several EU offices, she will hold meetings with members of the European Parliament and senior officials of the European Commission. Credible sources told this scribe that she would take them into confidence on prevailing political situation in Pakistan and also facts about media freedom. EU has granted Pakistan GSP Plus status till 2024 and is deeply monitoring human rights situation and freedom of speech. In Sweden, the minister will attend the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) as a key note speaker. She will present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional and global importance and interact with leading European decision-makers, experts, think-tanks and influencers for debates on foreign policy priorities and challenges.