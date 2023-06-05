Hina starts Europe tour to explain HR situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is sending Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar as a spe­cial envoy to import­ant EU countries from today to dispel the im­pression created about human rights situation in Pakistan and facts about the use of Army Act against those in­volved in worst May 9 incidents.

Hina Rabbani Khar would undertake offi­cial visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium from 5th to 13th June. She will hold meetings at the ministe­rial level to discuss po­litical engagement and cooperation in develop­ment, trade and climate change. She will also meet lawmakers and lo­cal entrepreneurs.

In Belgium, which houses sev­eral EU offices, she will hold meetings with members of the European Parliament and se­nior officials of the European Commission. Credible sources told this scribe that she would take them into confidence on prevailing political situation in Pakistan and also facts about media freedom. EU has grant­ed Pakistan GSP Plus status till 2024 and is deeply monitor­ing human rights situation and freedom of speech. In Sweden, the minister will attend the an­nual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) as a key note speak­er. She will present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of re­gional and global importance and interact with leading Euro­pean decision-makers, experts, think-tanks and influencers for debates on foreign policy pri­orities and challenges.