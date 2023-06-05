IHC declares Shehryar Afridi, wife's detention illegal

The Islamabad High Court on Monday declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Afridi and his wife illegal.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the cases against the detention of Mr Afridi and his wife and ordered the authorities not to arrest them within the limits of Islamabad.

In its detailed verdict, the court mentioned that the former federal minister be presented before a relevant court and in case no effort made in this regard, contempt of court would be in action against parties.

Apparently, the court said, the district magistrate and Margalla station in charge misused their powers, adding that relevant forum could be pursued against them.