Monday, June 05, 2023
Improving quality of educational institutions, libraries top priorities: South Administrator

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-DMC South Administrator Hammad ND Khan has said that libraries are mirrors of our past, living nations preserve their valuable assets so that this treasure of knowledge can be passed on to future generations. They are beneficial to the students in increasing their ability in various fields. He expressed these thoughts on the occasion of visiting the model library in Jamshed Ahmed Khan School located in the Hijrat Colony.

Administrator South Hammad ND Khan said that libraries are places where people come to quench their thirst for knowledge and take the wealth of knowledge with them. In this regard, the environment of libraries must be conducive and calm for study. Hammad ND Khan further said that in any society Education and library departments play an important role in maintaining positive and healthy traditions. Along with ongoing development work in South District, improving the quality of educational institutions and libraries is one of our priorities, for which we will use all available resources, he added. While instructing the officers present on the occasion, Administrator South said that it should be ensured that the students in the library have easy access to newspapers, books and magazines and they can study in a better environment. At the same time, the provision of collections of books based on modern sciences and information should be ensured.

OUR STAFF REPORT

