IPC Minister pledges full support to PCF for promotion of cycling in Pakistan

LAHORE-Moazzam Khan Klair, General Secretary of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), has met with Mr. Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, the Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), at his office in Islamabad to discuss cycling matters in Pakistan.

The meeting proved to be fruitful as the two parties engaged in positive and constructive discussions about various aspects of cycling. The IPC Minister demonstrated a genuine interest in promoting and expanding the sport of cycling, as well as its potential as an eco-friendly mode of transportation in the country. He assured Mr. Klair of his utmost commitment to promptly address any challenges currently faced by the PCF.

During the meeting, Mr. Klair informed the IPC Minister about the PCF’s affiliation with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), emphasizing that these international bodies solely recognize the leadership of Syed Azhar Ali Shah in the Pakistan Cycling Federation. He urged the Minister to engage with the Pakistan Olympic Association to discourage any other entity claiming to be the national cycling body.

In response, Minister Mazari reassured Mr. Klair that the issue would be discussed in the next meeting, and concrete steps would be taken to resolve the matter. This assurance filled Mr. Klair with optimism and pride, appreciating Minister Mazari’s sincere dedication to sports development, especially in the realm of cycling.

To express gratitude for Mr. Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari’s exceptional efforts, Mr. Klair presented him with a commemorative gift on behalf of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, acknowledging the IPC Minister’s significant contributions towards the promotion of cycling throughout the nation.

The PCF eagerly anticipates working closely with IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to further foster and develop cycling as a popular sport and a sustainable means of transportation in Pakistan, making Pakistani people active, fit and healthy.