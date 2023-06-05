Monday, June 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Japan YouTuber arrested over celebrity threats  

News Desk
June 05, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

TOKYO - Police in Japan have arrested a YouTuber and former MP over threats he allegedly made to celebrities. Yoshikazu Higashitani, known on YouTube as GaaSyy, is famous for his celebrity gossip videos. Local media said he returned to Japan from the UAE, two months after Tokyo police issued his arrest warrant. He is accused of threatening to defame an actor, an entrepreneur and a designer between February and August last year. He is also suspected of obstructing the designer’s business activities. Mr Higashitani repeatedly ignored requests to return to Japan and voluntarily submit himself to police questioning. Tokyo police had been sending investigators to the UAE since May, and urging authorities there to extradite him to Japan. Japan’s foreign minister ordered him to return his passport after Tokyo police obtained his arrest warrant in March, but Mr Higashitani said he’d lost it. His passport expired the following month.

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023