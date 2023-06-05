Japan YouTuber arrested over celebrity threats  

TOKYO - Police in Japan have arrested a YouTuber and former MP over threats he allegedly made to celebrities. Yoshikazu Higashitani, known on YouTube as GaaSyy, is famous for his celebrity gossip videos. Local media said he returned to Japan from the UAE, two months after Tokyo police issued his arrest warrant. He is accused of threatening to defame an actor, an entrepreneur and a designer between February and August last year. He is also suspected of obstructing the designer’s business activities. Mr Higashitani repeatedly ignored requests to return to Japan and voluntarily submit himself to police questioning. Tokyo police had been sending investigators to the UAE since May, and urging authorities there to extradite him to Japan. Japan’s foreign minister ordered him to return his passport after Tokyo police obtained his arrest warrant in March, but Mr Higashitani said he’d lost it. His passport expired the following month.