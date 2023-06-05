KP CM directs speedy implementation of Apex Committee’s decisions

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan on Sunday took notice of the delay in the implementation of the decisions of the Provincial APEX Committee Meeting held on May 24.

Now, it was decided to prepare a rapid response contingency plan to prevent untoward incidents as per the decisions made in the Apex Committee Meeting, under the Chairmanship of the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan.

He while addressing the meeting, said that the Rapid Response Contingency Plan could not be prepared till now which has no proper justification for delaying of the said plan.

Work on preparation of the contingency plan is going on, it will be ready soon, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar informed the Chief Minister during the meeting.

CCPO said that work on the contingency plan under the leadership of the Home Department would be completed very soon. A decision was also taken in the meeting of the APEX Committee to allocate a Police Force equipped with modern equipment for the security of red zones.

The concept paper for the preparation of the Police Force will be prepared and sent to the authorities soon and the red zone will be determined in Islamabad style, CCPO said. It was also decided to identify the important government buildings and facilities located outside the red zones.

CCPO said that identification of important government buildings is complete and arrangements are being made. It was decided to set up giant control rooms at the provincial and division levels to prevent untoward incidents.

At the Peshawar level, the Giant Control Room is operational, the CCPO informed. Likewise, the work on the Red Zone Security Circle is in progress, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar said.