Monday, June 05, 2023
KP police arrest outlawed TTP terrorists in Swat

Web Desk
1:06 PM | June 05, 2023
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Monday arrested two terrorists associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat.

Addressing a press conference KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayyat Khan said every year attempts from a ‘neighboring country’ are made to disturb law and order in Swat.

The TTP terrorists named Asmatullah and Rafiullah aka Jawad were arrested by police, the KP IGP said.

Giving the details about the arrest of two TTP operatives, the KP IG said police launched an operation on the information of the presence of terrorists on May 23 in Buner.

A citizen was martyred by the terrorists, while an Elite Force personnel named Waqar Khan sustained wounds in the action, the IG said.

Asmatullah was trying to provide safe passage to the TTP operatives. The group was active in Charbagh and Mangalore.

Akhtar Hayyat Khan further said Rafiullah along with his family moved to Afghanistan in 2012 and he returned to Pakistan, last year, after the formation of TTP Swat group.

Earlier on May 24, security forces gunned down six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district, said ISPR.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan District.

