Less rain than routine predicted in next three months

LAHORE - Paki­stan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast less rain than routine during the next three months of the ongoing year. The met office on Sunday issued the outlook report for the months of June, July and August 2023. As per report, more rains that routine could be witnessed in few locations of Northern Areas while routine rains were expected in coastal areas of Balochistan and Western areas. Rise in temperature could result in melting of glaciers in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in­creasing level of water in rivers, the report stated.